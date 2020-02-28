|
HAROLD RICHARD "ITCH" FITZGERALD SR., of Woodbridge, Va., transitioned to his Heavenly home on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Harold was born on June 6, 1941, to parents Leonard and Alpha Fitzgerald, in Campbell's Creek, the sixth of seven children. Harold was formerly a member of Reality Gospel Church in Alexandria, Va., where he sang as a member of the Reality Gospel Trio.
He was preceded in death by his former wife and life-long friend, Hollis India Hanson Fitzgerald; his parents; brothers, Earl, Steve and Ronald; and sister, Barbara.
He is survived by his son, Harold Richard Fitzgerald Jr; daughter-in-law, Pam; grandson, Jacob, and granddaughter, Caitlin of Woodbridge, Va.; brother, Leonard Fitzgerald of Leesburg, Va., and sister, Myrtle Lee Smith of Charleston, as well as many nieces and nephews, and truly his brothers-in-love, William, John and David Hanson.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. John Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
The visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday, February 29, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020