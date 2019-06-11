Home

HARRIETTE GALBRAITH ALLISON, was born September 1, 1926, in New York City, New York, and passed away on June 8, 2019, at Genesis Putnam Center in Hurricane, West Virginia. Harriette did not wish to have a funeral service. The family respects this and asks that donations be sent in Harriette's name to Residents Activity Fund, Putnam Center, 300 Seville Rd Hurricane, WV, 25526. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Allison family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 11 to June 13, 2019
