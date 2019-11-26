|
|
Harrison E. Elkins
HARRISON W. ELKINS, 86, of Davis Creek, Charleston, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his residence after a short illness.
He was born in Charleston, on February 14, 1933, to the late Isem and Cena Kidd Elkins. Harrison worked for Chemical Leman Tank Lines, Nitro, with 29 years of service and was a proud of the Teamsters Local #175. Harrison was a member of the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle Elkins.
Surviving are his children, Harrison W. Elkins Jr., Vanessa O'Quinn, Valarie Bennett, Rickie Elkins, Beverly Oliver, Jeremy Elkins; and former spouse, Alice Elkins.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Loudendale, with Rev. Larry Young officiating. Burial will be in the Comer Cemetery, Loudendale. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019