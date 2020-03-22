|
S/Sgt HARRY A. WALLACE III, aka G or Wally, went on a Great Adventure on March 15, 2020.
He was really excited about being reunited with his mother, Libbo (Elisabeth Mathews); father, Harry Jr.; brother, William B. Wallace; and his wonderful grandparents.
He loved his life on earth and felt like he was the most blessed man ever to be.
He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-seven years: Buffy (Merrill); children: Dr. Mary Buffington Jenkins (Button), Harry A., IV (Scotty or Poppy), Elizabeth Becker (Liza) and Matthew M. He loved their spouses: Greg, Catherine, Frank and Tessie. Also, he LOVED the grandchildren to the highest degree: Sam and Will Jenkins; Harry, James and Mary Charles Wallace; Frank J., Katherine and Wally Becker and young Smith Wallace; and his sister, Lavender. He loved his delightful sister, Dolly (Hartman); and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as multiple nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Actually, he cared for people of all sizes, shapes, ages and walks of life.
He loved his employment: 31 years as a stock broker and an additional 22 years as an insurance agent with a little real estate, and teaching on the side.
His hobbies were many, but mostly boating and gardening, baseball, reading, watching his grandchildren play sports and all things Scottish: games, bagpipes and Scotch whiskey.
He attended Charleston High School, Kentucky Military Institute, Kimball Union Academy, Babson College and the University of Virginia School of Business.
He was a long-time member of Christ Church United Methodist and the Charleston Boat Club and he was a Paul Harris Fellow in the Rotary Club.
He served in the Army Reserves, on the Kanawha County Board of Education, the Spring Hill Cemetery Board, the WV Wesleyan College Board of Trustees, and as President of the Clan Wallace Society International. He liked the Boy Scouts, the U.S. Army and many other local organizations, including the Children's Home Society and the Charleston Light Opera Guild.
In lieu of flowers, give your wait staff a big tip, because "they are working their way through college."
A graveside service was held with immediate family on March 18 and a Celebration of Life will be planned when all of WCF (Wally's Circle of Friends) can get together without social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020