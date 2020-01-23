|
HARRY A WARWICK, age 87, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Harry was born on April 18, 1932, in Honolulu, HI, son of the late Fredrick and Elvira Kessel Warwick. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Oneda Mae Warwick; and four brothers, Howard, John, Bill, and Fred.
Harry served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a 1951 graduate of SCHS and was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of South Charleston. He retired from Union Carbide in 1988 with 36 years of service as an electrician. He was a devoted WVU football and basketball fan. His hobbies were whittling, golf and coaching youth sports.
Harry is survived by daughter, Barbara Jean Warwick; son, Michael Allen Warwick (Sandra); special family friend, Joyce French; longtime best friend, Bill Bare; all of South Charleston; sister-in-law, Jean Warwick of Baltimore, MD; step grandchildren, Brad Elkins (Christi) of Katy, TX, and Kristen Elkins of South Charleston; step great-grandson, Mark Andrew Elkins; special cousin, Helen Warwick Berry (Ted); special niece, Benita Murphy (Don); and many other beloved family and friends.
A service to honor the Life of Harry will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at First United Methodist Church of South Charleston, with Rev. Paul Helmick, OP officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Memories of Harry may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020