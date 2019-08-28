|
HARRY ALLEN SHAFER, 77, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away on August 25, 2019, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.
Born August 8, 1942, in Huntington, he was a son of the late Norman Delton Shafer and Mary Ruth (Raines) Shafer.
He was retired from Westrock with 40 years of service and attended Eakle Chapel United Methodist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sue Shafer.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Sue Strange Shafer; sons, Harry Allen Shafer Jr. of Ruckersville, Va., and Norman Ray Shafer and wife Jeanette of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Jacqueline Faye Burgess, Larra Leigh Farnack, Brenna Suzanne Shafer and Evan James Shafer; great - grandchildren, Brooklyn Sue Burgess and Declan Ray Burgess; sisters, Norma Chavarria of Augusta, Ga., and Rebecca Meadows and husband Kenneth Ray of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, Jeff Shafer and wife Teresa of Peachtree City, Ga., and Jim Shafer of Covington, Va.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs, with Pastor Lowell O'Dell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lewisburg.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 29, at the funeral home.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019