HARRY BENTON DAVIS, 89, of St. Albans, passed away on October 7, 2019, after a short illness.
He was born August 10, 1930, in Charleston, the son of Edmund and Mary Maycel Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gertrude Trumbo and Palma June Phillips, and brother, Ed Davis.
Harry was a 1948 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was an employee of C & P Telephone Company where he retired in 1985. Harry served in the U.S. Marines Corps during the Korean War where he served as a lineman. Harry was an active member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in St. Albans, where he wore many hats. He received the John Wesley Award. He was a great friend to many, always willing to share his many talents with others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sue Ann; twin brother, George Davis (Ellen); daughter, Jan Reich / Stump (Hal); son, Mark Davis (Vasilia); grandson, Joseph Bradford; granddaughter, Olympia Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Harry's life will be 12 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Cunningham Memorial Park Lower Mausoleum, St. Albans. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service in the mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Kitchen, 405 B St., St. Albans, WV 25177.
