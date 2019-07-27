|
HARRY KEITH STRICKER, 88, passed peacefully from this world July 18, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Quick, WV, Harry was born at home on March 14, 1931. He enjoyed being outdoors tending his extensive garden and yard after retiring from Union Carbide. Harry was part of community of volunteers that started The Quick Area Community Center and The Blue Creek Watershed Project where he worked tirelessly on both.
He was a former member of Quick United Methodist Church and a current member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Nell Jean Stricker; parents, Marvin Stricker and Bertha Leach Stricker; brothers, Cecil, Frank and John Stricker; sisters, Dora O'Dell, Hazel Gant, and Maxine Fitzwater.
He is survived by his loving children, Daniel Stricker and wife, Sue, Alice Bengeyfield and husband, Pete; brother, Donald Stricker; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Service will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 29, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Charles G. Wanner officiating.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. til 5 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite National Public Radio Station.
The family would like to thank friends, the Neuroscience Staff of 4 South at CAMC, and Brookdale Charleston Gardens for the kindness and care you all provided.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019