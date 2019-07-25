HARRY G. O'CONNER, 65, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019 after a long illness.

He was a disabled veteran serving in the U.S. Army and Marine Corp. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He was a family man and especially enjoyed his grandkids and great- grandkids, who always kept a smile on his face.

Harry is preceded in death by his son, Bradford O'Conner; parents, Seigel and Josephine Kinder; grandparents, Harry and Anna Hicks; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Denzil and Betty Garnes; and one grandson.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Brenda O'Conner; son, Harry Jr. (Carla); daughter, Laura Estep (Teddy); five grandchildren, Leean, Cara, Lil Teddy, Dakota, and Cheyenne; three great- grandchildren, Allena, Remington, and Freya all of Charleston; and many more loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Mike Long officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019