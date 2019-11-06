Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Matthews Episcopal Church
Charleston, WV
Harry Preston Henshaw III Obituary
HARRY PRESTON HENSHAW III, 78, of Charleston, passed on Monday, November 4, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
Full obituary is forthcoming.
Memorial Service will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston, with The Reverend Alan Kim Webster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in memory of Harry to St. Matthews Episcopal Church Alter Guild, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314 and / or to the Kanawha / Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019
