Leonard Johnson Funeral Home Inc
8706 California Ave
Marmet, WV 25315
(304) 949-3322
Harry Sterling Mullins


1948 - 2019
Harry Sterling Mullins Obituary
HARRY STERLING MULLINS, 70, of Ashford passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was a retired coal miner and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War where he received thirteen medals including the purple heart. In his younger years he loved golfing and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by Parents: Earlie J. and Ruth M. Brown Mullins and Grandson: Dakota Cheyane Taylor.
Surviving Are: His wife of 40 1/2 years Linda J. Ratliff Mullins of Ashford, Sister: Sandra (Jadie) Morris of Dixie, Brothers: Bill (Jennie) Mullins of Falls View and Eugene (Connie) Mullins of Dixie. He also had three daughters: Melissa, Tonya and Shelley, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a number of great nieces.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
