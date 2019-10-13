|
|
HARRY STONE MILLS. Born October 3, 1924, in Bluefield, WV. Upon graduation from high school, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during WWII. After the war, he attended WVU and graduated in 1952. Harry married Bailey Ann on February 21, 1953. They shared a love affair for 66 years. They had two children, Susan and David. Throughout his life, Harry was actively involved in his church, the Gideons, the Emmaus Community and involved with the Boy Scouts for over 50 years. Harry loved and served his Lord in many ways over his lifetime, leaving a legacy of God's love and saving grace.
Harry is survived by his wife, Bailey; sister, Helen; brother, Pete (Debbie); sister-in-law, Linda Lee; his children, Susan, David (Robin); his grandchildren, Samantha, Theresa, Jamie, and Carol Ann; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bertha Mills; his brothers, Fred (Bea), Franklin (Elizabeth), Douglas (Lizzie), William, Donald; brother-in-law, Bill; sister, Mary Jane; and his grandson, Timothy.
He passed quietly from this life to his Savior's arms on October 8, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W Washington St., Charleston, WV. Officiated by Pastor Donald Biram, with eulogy by longtime family friend, Rev Richie McNeil.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice Hubbard House in Charleston, WV, in Harry's name.
Arrangements are being handled by Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019