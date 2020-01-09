|
|
HARRY WASHINGTON HALSTEAD, 87, of Bloomingrose, W.Va., (recently residing in Apopka, Fla.) went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Delores Coberly Halstead, and their three children, Barbara Halstead of Apopka, Fla., Michael Halstead (Evelynn) of Bloomingrose, and Steven Halstead (Chris Desilets) of Largo, Fla.; granddaughters, Michelle Hufham (Rob) of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Kadie Halstead of Bloomingrose; great - grandsons, Chase Marcone, Oliver and Keaton Halstead.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wattie and Mary Halstead of Foster, and siblings, Curtis Halstead, Bernard Halstead, Hattie Halstead, Julia Kessler and Madlyn Perdue.
Harry was a heavy equipment operator and a retired member of the UMWA and spoke fondly of memories of his last employer, Battle Ridge Coal Company. He was a member of the Bloomingrose Church of Christ and a Marine Corps Veteran, proudly serving his country from 1951 to 1954.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., followed by burial at the Ballard Cemetery in Foster.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020