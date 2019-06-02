

HARVEY ALLEN CHESTER, 64, of Garner, N.C., passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Rex Memorial Hospital in Raleigh, N.C. He was the son of the late William and Velma Chester, and beloved husband of Cynthia Hankins Chester for 37 years.

While residing in Dunbar, W.Va., "The Bottom," he attended Ferguson Baptist Church and enjoyed mentoring youth in the community. Harvey graduated from Dunbar High School in 1972 where he was a basketball "Superstar" and his team was in the 1972 Class AAA State Championship game.

He graduated from WVSU in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He continued his love for basketball by playing for the WVSU Yellow Jackets. He was also a dedicated fan of the New England Patriots football team years before they won their first NFL Championship game. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Harvey retired from IBM in 2013 after 34 years of service. He was a manager, mentor, motivator, teacher, and a great leader. He enjoyed his work and considered many of the employees his "family" away from home. His love for fishing was his favorite "get away." He also enjoyed reading books and could finish reading one in a day.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Cynthia Hankins Chester; son, Keith V. Morris; sisters, Grace E. Craft, Dorothy A. Setzer, T. Lenora "Nodie" (Ronald) Choice, and Thomasina "Tommie" Chester; brothers, William S. "Bo" Chester Jr., David J. Chester; mother-in-law, Lorraine Hankins; sisters-in-law, Lisa Hankins Bradley, Dorsey Hankins Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday, June 4, at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, 124 Marshall Avenue, Dunbar, W.Va., with Rev. Emanuel Heyliger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, W.Va.

Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

