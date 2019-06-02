Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callender Funeral Home Llc
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25339
(681) 265-9101
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church
124 Marshall Avenue
Dunbar, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church
124 Marshall Avenue
Dunbar, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Chester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Allen Chester


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harvey Allen Chester Obituary

HARVEY ALLEN CHESTER, 64, of Garner, N.C., passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Rex Memorial Hospital in Raleigh, N.C. He was the son of the late William and Velma Chester, and beloved husband of Cynthia Hankins Chester for 37 years.
While residing in Dunbar, W.Va., "The Bottom," he attended Ferguson Baptist Church and enjoyed mentoring youth in the community. Harvey graduated from Dunbar High School in 1972 where he was a basketball "Superstar" and his team was in the 1972 Class AAA State Championship game.
He graduated from WVSU in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He continued his love for basketball by playing for the WVSU Yellow Jackets. He was also a dedicated fan of the New England Patriots football team years before they won their first NFL Championship game. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Harvey retired from IBM in 2013 after 34 years of service. He was a manager, mentor, motivator, teacher, and a great leader. He enjoyed his work and considered many of the employees his "family" away from home. His love for fishing was his favorite "get away." He also enjoyed reading books and could finish reading one in a day.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Cynthia Hankins Chester; son, Keith V. Morris; sisters, Grace E. Craft, Dorothy A. Setzer, T. Lenora "Nodie" (Ronald) Choice, and Thomasina "Tommie" Chester; brothers, William S. "Bo" Chester Jr., David J. Chester; mother-in-law, Lorraine Hankins; sisters-in-law, Lisa Hankins Bradley, Dorsey Hankins Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday, June 4, at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, 124 Marshall Avenue, Dunbar, W.Va., with Rev. Emanuel Heyliger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, W.Va.
Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Online condolences maybe left at CallenderFuneral Home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now