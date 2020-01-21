|
|
HARVEY LEE TRIBBLE, 80, of Robertsburg went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:24 in the afternoon at his home. Born February 5, 1939 in Putnam county, he was the son of the late Okey Cleveland Tribble and Octavia Shank Tribble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lynn Tribble, and 2 infant sisters.
Harvey served his country in the United States Navy. Following his service, he worked for 13 years at the American Viscose plant in Nitro, and drove a Putnam County school bus for 28 years, retiring in the year 2000. He was also a farmer, and worked tirelessly for many years to get city water for his neighbors and friends.
He was saved at Mt. Zion Church and was a devoted Christian who never backed down for the rest of his life. He also never met a stranger. He attended Walker Chapel Church for many years, and attended Manilla Chapel Church the last few years of his life. He loved to go to church anytime and anywhere.
Harvey met his future wife, Gloria Smith, at Mt. Zion Church, and they were married on September 9, 1961.
In addition to Gloria, his wife of 58 years, he is survived by a son, Randy (Vicki) Tribble of Leon; a daughter, Brenda Tribble of Leon; granddaughter, Brooke (Brett) Dinger; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Rogan Dinger; brother, Okey Dale (Alveta) Tribble; as well as a host of extended and church family.
"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."
2 Timothy 4:6-8 Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Missionary Michael Adams officiating. Burial with military graveside honors will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Given, WV. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 til 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and nurses Kelly, Melissa, and Delton, for their compassionate and professional care. They would also like to thank everyone who came to see him, who sang for him, or just came to visit. He really enjoyed and looked forward to people coming to see him. We would like to thank all the people who prayed for him and us, and for the food and visits.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Rock of Ages Ministries, P.O. Box 2308, Cleveland, TN 37320, Memo: Harvey Tribble.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020