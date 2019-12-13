|
|
Hattie "Flossie" Cosby-Matthews
HATTIE "FLOSSIE" COSBY-MATTHEWS, 59, of Hill Top, W.Va., formerly of Eagle, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 5:45 p.m., surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville, W.Va.
Hattie leaves to cherish her memory, son, Brandon Matthews of Hill Top: grandson, Jace Alexander Matthews, Hill Top; four brothers, Oliver (Linda) Cosby, George Cosby, Institute, Rodney (Pete) (Martha) Cosby, South Charleston, William (Chuck) (Patricia) Housley, South Charleston and James E. Housley; three sisters, Rena L. Cosby, Dunbar, Shawnee (Nicole) (Albert) Davis, Columbus, Ohio, Tracey Cosby, Amherst, Va.; and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
Home going Services will be 12 noon Saturday, December 14, at First Baptist Church of Charleston, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019