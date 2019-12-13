Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church
432 Shrewsbury St
Charleston, WV 25301
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Charleston
432 Shrewsbury Street
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Cosby-Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie "Flossie" Cosby-Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hattie "Flossie" Cosby-Matthews Obituary
Hattie "Flossie" Cosby-Matthews

HATTIE "FLOSSIE" COSBY-MATTHEWS, 59, of Hill Top, W.Va., formerly of Eagle, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 5:45 p.m., surrounded by her family and friends.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Fayetteville, W.Va.
Hattie leaves to cherish her memory, son, Brandon Matthews of Hill Top: grandson, Jace Alexander Matthews, Hill Top; four brothers, Oliver (Linda) Cosby, George Cosby, Institute, Rodney (Pete) (Martha) Cosby, South Charleston, William (Chuck) (Patricia) Housley, South Charleston and James E. Housley; three sisters, Rena L. Cosby, Dunbar, Shawnee (Nicole) (Albert) Davis, Columbus, Ohio, Tracey Cosby, Amherst, Va.; and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
Home going Services will be 12 noon Saturday, December 14, at First Baptist Church of Charleston, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -