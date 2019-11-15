|
HAZEL BERNICE BARBOUR, daughter of the late Sam and Ida Henson, was born august 28, 1922, in Charleston, W.Va. She departed this life on November 9, 2019, in Roanoke, Va.
Hazel was a member of John Wesley Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Barbour; daughters, Shelah Barbour and Alorcis Barbour.
She is survived by her son, Dreyfuss Barbour of San Diego, Calif., and daughter, Carnie Smith of Roanoke, Va.; grandkids, Cheryl Graham of Atlanta, Ga., Jamilliah Cabunoc of Vallejo, Calif., Desiree Barbour of San Diego, Calif., and Adrian Logan of Greensboro, N.C.; great-grandkids, Robert Cabunco of Vallejo, Calif., Desiree Mack of Greensboro, N.C, and Jaden Cabunoc of Vallejo, Calif.; two great - great - grandkids; and hosts of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A special thank you to David and Wanda Lewis and a host of others.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at John Wesley United Methodist Church, with Pastor Gene Fullen and Rev. Greg Scott. Burial will be in Rosewood Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, also at the church.
McCraw Funeral Home In Lewisburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 15, 2019