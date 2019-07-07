

HAZEL DELPHIA (CASTO) DIEHL, 97, of Nitro, W.Va., went Home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019.

Born on February 1, 1922, in Jackson County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles Marion Casto and Almeda Catherine Casto. She was a member of the Nitro Church of Christ. She and her husband, Jack, established Diehl's Restaurant, in Nitro, in 1960, where people are still enjoying many of Hazel's original recipes yet today. Hazel's happiest times were cooking for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years and is now re-united with the love of her life, Forest "Jack" Diehl. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Otho William Casto, Auvil Jacob Casto, Rudy Oren Casto, Odie Delbert Casto, James Olen Casto and Perry Adam Randolph, Ethel Irene Casto Jordan, Ida Marjean Casto Gold and Anna Flo Randolph Jones.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Marsha Morton and husband Bill; sons, Larry Diehl and wife Karen, Keith Diehl and wife Carol, Steve Diehl and wife Jan; 10 grandchildren; 19 great - grandchildren; and two great - great - grandchildren. She is also survived by other relatives, her church family and a host of friends. Hazel will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Hazel's life will be held on Monday, July 8, at the Nitro Church of Christ, 20 Main Avenue, Nitro, WV 25143, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. Minister Andy Shamblin will be conducting the services. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, W.Va.

Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Hazel's family and you may express online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019