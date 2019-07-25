Home

Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion
Hazel M. Merrimee


1936 - 2019
Hazel M. Merrimee Obituary
HAZEL MARIE MERRIMEE, 83, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, by Pastors Greg Lunsford and Tim Messinger.
She was born March 2, 1936, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Ellis and Ola Johnson Gooch.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Merrimee, sisters, Delores Ann Gooch, Gloria Sue Gooch and Mary Ola Hensley, and one grandson, J. D. Randolph. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Thresa and John Randolph of Ripley, WV; one granddaughter, Ann Marie Jeffries and her husband, Matt of Ripley; one great-grandson, Levi Matthew Jeffries; one sister, Sally Morrison of Barboursville; and three brothers, George Gooch of Barboursville, John Gooch of Lesage, and Richard Gooch of Ona.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
