Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
HAZEL MAE CLEMMER, 89, of Elkview, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Charleston Gardens, Charleston.
She was a retired secretary for WV Department of Agriculture and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview. Hazel enjoyed spending time with her family and working on her flower beds.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur W. Clemmer, and her second husband, Fred Staats; parents, Ward Smith and Zella Stark Smith; siblings, Bill Smith, Earvin Smith, Earle Smith, Cathleen Samples, Phyllis Deaner, Clifford Smith, Bob Smith, Ike Smith, Jerry Smith, and Kenneth Smith.
Hazel is survived by her sons, Phillip Clemmer and wife, Ladonna, and Dennis Clemmer; one step-granddaughter, and three step great - grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
