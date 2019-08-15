|
HAZELENE R. ATKINS, 83, of Sandyville, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, a the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia.
She was born June 11, 1936, in Walton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Orlan Kiser and Virgie Ellen Koon Westfall. She was a homemaker and, most of all, was a caretaker for 53 years of her son, Doug.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Jean McKenna of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Teresa Ellen Burdette of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; a son, Gary W. Bumgarner of Dunbar, West Virginia; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Bryan Bumgarner; husbands, Scott Bumgarner and Guy Bumgarner; a sister, Norma Jean Bowers; and a brother, Arnold Kiser.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, West Virginia, with Bill Walton officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Reedy Cemetery in Reedy, West Virginia.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019