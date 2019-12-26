Home

HEATH DOUGLAS BAYS, age 21, passed away on December 19, 2019, in Cross Lanes, WV.
He was born on January 20, 1998, in Charleston, WV, son of Mark Bays and the late Heather Bays. He is also preceded in death by his grandfather, Bernard Bays.
He attended Eastern WV Community and Technical College and most recently worked as a car salesman at Ball Toyota. He made many friends while living in Columbus, Ohio. He was truly one of a kind, who was loved by all and will be missed dearly. He was handsome, smart, and had a fun-loving, humorous spirit that brought laughter to every life he touched.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Bays, girlfriend, Haley Smith, and son, Tripp, of St. Albans; father, Mark Bays of Charleston; grandfather and grandmother, Joe and Kathy Stout of Newark, Ohio; grandmother, Bertha Bays of South Charleston; grandmother, Gloria Bruner of California; his lifelong guardian, Miranda Pierce of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Michael Bays of Charleston; and sister, Kristen Bays of Milton.
A service to honor the life of Heath will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Beha officiating. Family and friends will gather from 5 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made in Heath's memory to Recovery Point, 2425 9th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703 or online at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/recovery-point-west-virginia.
Memories of Heath may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019
