|
|
HEAVEN LEIGH STEPHENSON, 22, of St. Albans, died August 4, 2019.
She was born April 9, 1997, and daughter to John T. Stephenson and Kathren Ramsey.
Survivors include grandparents Carol and Lewis Ramsey, Mary and James Stephenson; siblings, Ashley Bird (Justin), Preston Stephenson, Brooke and Ashton Stephenson; Aunts, Cathy Jacob, Lisa Powers (Tim), Samanatha Morton ( Russell), Amanda Pauley (Joey); and a host of cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday August 10, at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet, with Pastor Ray Witmer officiating.
Cremation services by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019