Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Resources
More Obituaries for Heaven Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heaven Leigh Stephenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heaven Leigh Stephenson Obituary

HEAVEN LEIGH STEPHENSON, 22, of St. Albans, died August 4, 2019.
She was born April 9, 1997, and daughter to John T. Stephenson and Kathren Ramsey.
Survivors include grandparents Carol and Lewis Ramsey, Mary and James Stephenson; siblings, Ashley Bird (Justin), Preston Stephenson, Brooke and Ashton Stephenson; Aunts, Cathy Jacob, Lisa Powers (Tim), Samanatha Morton ( Russell), Amanda Pauley (Joey); and a host of cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday August 10, at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet, with Pastor Ray Witmer officiating.
Cremation services by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heaven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now