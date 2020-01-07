|
|
HEIDI M. (TUCKER) FELTY, 56, of WV formally of Boone and Kanawha County passed away Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at Hopemont Hospital Tera Alta, WV. She was a Graduate of Valley High School and Attended WV Tech in Montgomery, WV. She worked in the Food Industry as a Customer Services representative. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester H. and Dorothy M. (Buchholz) Tucker and Brother Walter C. Tucker.
Surviving Children Cameron Felty and Ciara Felty. Brothers Lester H. Tucker II, Charles R. Tucker and Harry M. Tucker.
Services will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039. With Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the Services in Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV.
Visitation will be 1-Hour prior to the Services at the Funeral Home in Cedar Grove on Thursday January 9, 2020.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020