Helen Adams Huddleston

Helen Adams Huddleston Obituary

HELEN ADAMS HUDDLESTON, 88, of Craigsville, gained her angel wings July 24, 2019, at the Webster Nursing & Rehab Center after a long battle with dementia.
She was a true Christian woman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Ralph; second husband, Lester; her parents; three brothers; and her eldest son, Danny.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Russ (Betsy) Adams; daughter, Sue Adams; granddaughters, Alycia (Josh) Flemembaum and Lindsey (Luke) McSweeney; grandsons, Donald (Chrissy) Twohig and Joey Allen; great - grandsons, Jacob and Carter McSweeney, and Zyler and Karyn Twohig; brothers, Dave Russell and Bob Russell; and daughter-in-law Linda (Adams) Doheny.
In keeping with her wishes, her body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home Inc. of Richwood, W.Va., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
