HELEN DAVIS "SCOOPSIE" (HALL) BALL, age 80, passed away on January 1, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side.
She left the way she lived, on her own terms, leaving a great void in the hearts of her family and friends.
Scoopsie was born on April 17, 1939, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Cyrus and Llewellyn Hall. She attended Bryn Mawr Preparatory school and West Virginia University. She married James Boyd Ball and had two children, Catherine Ball Loveless and James Mathews Ball.
They lived in Houston, Texas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Chicago, Illinois, before returning to Charleston in 1978.
Scoopsie was one of a kind and lived life big, full of spirit and sass. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially at the beach, with a good book and screwdriver (but only with fresh-squeezed orange juice) in hand. She was always there for her family, and was the epitome of everything a mother and a Mimi could be. She was particularly proud of her three granddaughters and was their biggest cheerleader in whatever activities they took on.
In addition to her own family, she cherished her relationship with the Curry Family, especially with Arden (Pooley) Curry, her dear friend and companion of 25 years. She was an intimate part of their family and will be profoundly missed.
She was currently employed at the West Virginia State Treasurer's office and developed many lasting friendships at work.
She treasured all of her friends and was fiercely loyal to all that were lucky enough to have her in her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Ball Loveless (Dave), and her granddaughter, Lauren; and her son, James Mathews Ball (Bonnie), and her granddaughters, Lexie and Chloe Davis. She is also survived by her sisters, Louie Beck and Josie Hyre (Frank); and nieces and nephews: Doug, Frank, Bobby, Janie, Elizabeth and Stephen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sampath and the OHRU nurses at CAMC for their compassion and care.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of "Scoopsie" to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020