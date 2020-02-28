|
HELEN GENEVIEVE "G" (HAMON) CASTO, 96, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020.
She was born on July 13, 1923, in Jackson County, WV. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Dexter and Delphia Mundy Hamon.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Claude C. Casto, and her sister, Marie Sayre (Jim).
"G" was a graduate of Ripley High School and then attended Charleston Business School. She moved with her family to South Charleston in 1964. She became a widow at age 47. Despite her terrible loss, she took charge of her situation and made a good life for herself and her children. "G" was a member of Rock Lake Presbyterian Church and worked as the secretary for the church for a few years. She then enjoyed a career working at the Secretary of State's Office in Charleston.
"G" loved working outside in her yard. She spent countless hours tending her garden, mowing her grass and creating lovely flower beds. She definitely had a green thumb and could grow anything. People in her neighborhood admired and benefited from the fruits of her labors. She really enjoyed giving people fresh vegetables from her garden, pears from her trees, and flowers from her yard.
She also loved bowling, fishing, and played in several bridge clubs. She was an extremely talented seamstress and excelled in quilt making and rug hooking.
"G" was generous and kind to friends, neighbors, and anyone who needed her help. She was a volunteer at Thomas Memorial Hospital for 21 years.
"G" was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great - grandmother. She leaves behind her son, Andy (Loretta), and daughter, Cathy Stout (Chuck); grandchildren, Camden Casto (Karen), Christopher and Caitlin Stout; great - grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Casto, Amy Catron (Michael), and Zephyr Stout; sisters, Agnes Miller and Jo Crum; nephews Jim, Joey, and Jeff Crum, Greg Sayre, Keith and Steve Miller; and her cat, Baxter.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
At her request, a graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery in Ripley, WV.
Arrangements are being handled by Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley and details of the service will be published at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020