HELEN CHESTINE LYNCH LEONARD, 91, of Dunbar, WV, passed away September 18, 2019.
Helen was born March 18, 1928 in Cedar Grove, WV, to the late Carl and Hattie Walker Lynch.
Helen was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a beautician and she received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from West Virginia State College. For 10 years, she worked as a Resident Supervisor for the Kanawha Home for Children in Dunbar.
Services will be held at 12 noon September 26, at the Institute Church of the Nazarene, 212 Washington Avenue, Institute, WV 25064.
Preston Funeral Home of Charleston, WV, to provide interment and funeral services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019