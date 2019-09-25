Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Institute Church of the Nazarene
212 Washington Avenue
Institute, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Chestine (Lynch) Leonard


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Chestine (Lynch) Leonard Obituary

HELEN CHESTINE LYNCH LEONARD, 91, of Dunbar, WV, passed away September 18, 2019.
Helen was born March 18, 1928 in Cedar Grove, WV, to the late Carl and Hattie Walker Lynch.
Helen was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a beautician and she received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from West Virginia State College. For 10 years, she worked as a Resident Supervisor for the Kanawha Home for Children in Dunbar.
Services will be held at 12 noon September 26, at the Institute Church of the Nazarene, 212 Washington Avenue, Institute, WV 25064.
Preston Funeral Home of Charleston, WV, to provide interment and funeral services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now