HELEN DAVIS (BELCHER) AYERS, 95, of Walton, formerly of Pinch, went to heaven on September 16, 2019, at 9:40 a.m. at her home in the care of her family, with the aid of House Calls Hospice.
Helen was a loving mother, and grandmother up to five generations. She loved life to the fullest, her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her favorite things to do were playing bingo and going to Elkview every Friday to listen to music. She especially loved to dance (clog).
Helen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Martha Jane and Charley B. Belcher; brother, Carneld Belcher; sister, Louise Anderson, and twin sister, Hessie Belcher; husband, Ira Virgil Ayers; son, Johnny Marvin Ayers; and granddaughter, Jessica Ayers.
Helen is survived by two sisters, Margaret Anderson of Elkview and Nina Arbogast of Elkview; one brother, Raymond Belcher of Pinch Ridge; seven daughters, Carol Keeten of Walton, Patricia (Charlie) Bishop of Pinch Ridge, Nancy (Clint) Hain of Michigan, Violet Moore of Elkview, Alice Nichols of Winter Haven, Fla., Bonnie (Danny) Adams of Quick, Cindy (Danny) Borders of Michigan; three sons, Charley (Joy) Ayers of Elkview, Walter Eugene Ayers of Pinch Ridge, and Richard Ayers of Elkhart, Ind.; grandchildren, Carolann, Melinda (Jeff), Rebecca (Gary), Carla (Richard), John Paul, Charlie (Lori), Kathy, Lori, Charley (Brittanie), Kim, Melanie (Paul), Tina (Brian), Robbie (Brandy), Tim (Julie), Jim (Stormy), Joey (Michelle), Krissy, Shannon (Jason), Brian, Dianna (Nicholas), Michelle (Rob), Bobby Jo, Anthony (Courtney), Janette, Shelly (Wesley), James, Richie (Terry), Misty (Willie), Hunter, Tesla (Christopher), Hessen, Rodney (Tressa), Kraig (Carolyn) and Alicia; and many great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send much needed donations to Hafer Funeral Home for her funeral.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Belcher Family Cemetery, Pinch Ridge.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be viewed at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019