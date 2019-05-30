|
|
HELEN DEAN, age 95, of Montgomery, died May 27, 2019. She was born July 9, 1923, in Lookout, and was the daughter of the late Hobart and Maude Rader Hypes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Dean, and her sister, Ruth Carson.
Surviving: Son, Richard Dean and wife Nancy of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren, Sara Parker and husband Tommy of Belton, Texas, and William Dean and wife Dr. Michelle Hudson of Chicago; great - grandchildren, Makyla, Maddison and Miles.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019