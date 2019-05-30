Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Dean

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Dean Obituary
HELEN DEAN, age 95, of Montgomery, died May 27, 2019. She was born July 9, 1923, in Lookout, and was the daughter of the late Hobart and Maude Rader Hypes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Dean, and her sister, Ruth Carson.
Surviving: Son, Richard Dean and wife Nancy of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren, Sara Parker and husband Tommy of Belton, Texas, and William Dean and wife Dr. Michelle Hudson of Chicago; great - grandchildren, Makyla, Maddison and Miles.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now