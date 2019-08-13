|
|
HELEN DELORES MULLINS, 90, born April 14, 1929 of Madison formerly of Blair, WV went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family at home on August 10, 2019. Helen was known as "Nan Nan" to most because she was a mother to so many. She was a member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle. She also volunteered countless hours to the Boone Memorial Auxiliary and The Red Cross. She loved people, her laughter was well known, and her home was always open to friends and family. If she wasn't in her garden, you could find her on her front porch with friends. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Allen Mullins, daughter Jerry Dee Mullins and son Stephen Allen Mullins, daughter Mary Elizabeth Mullins and also her parents Bernard and Mary Wolfe of Logan, her sister Alice Workman and brother Donald Wolfe. She is survived by her son William (Sharon) Mullins of Madison and her daughter Lugenia (Anthony) Rollins of Madison and daughter-in-law Janelle Mullins of Winfield. Grandchildren Herbert (Anita) Mullins, Bruce (Emily) Linville, Bill (Christina) Mullins, Ryan (Amy) Mullins. Great grandchildren Breanna and Ethan Linville, Brooke Mullins, Maddie and Marlie Mullins. And a host of nieces and nephews. We'd like to especially thank her caregiver and family friend Audrey "Sis" Tomblin of Blair. We'd like to recognize the staff of Boone Memorial Hospital and Hospice Dignity for special care. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, Handley Funeral Home Danville, WV with Rev. Walter Gore officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, WV.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019