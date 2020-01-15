Home

Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611
Helen Frances Lesher Obituary

HELEN FRANCES LESHER, 84, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence Taylor and Alicie Deel Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Lesher; son, Anthony Alan Lesher; daughter, Tracey Leigh Taylor; brother, Lee Taylor; sisters, Sybal Casto, Opal Smith, Velma Taylor and Maysel Strickland; and great-grandchild, Kaylee Eis.
Helen is survived by sons, Douglas (Barbara), Bradley (Phyllis) and Stacey (Traci) Lesher; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating. Burial will be in the Droddy Cemetery, Long Ridge Road, Walton.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
