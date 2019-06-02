

HELEN FRANCES REED, 91, of Hurricane, WV, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born at Dry Branch, WV, the daughter of the late Charles T. and Uva Bryant Basham.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Reed; sister, Norma; brothers, James and Gene.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Thomas) Western, Joann (Michael) Guinn; son, Jerry (Connie) Reed; sister, Ruth Ann (Bob) Tudor; grandsons, Timothy (Beverly), Patrick (Dorothy), Kevin (Nikki), Michael (Mallory), Christopher, Andrew; great - grandchildren, Stephen, Rose, Benjamin, Caroline, Priscilla; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was a member of Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Hurricane, and was a former member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Cross Lanes. She was also retired from the WV DHHR.

The family would like to thank Hubbard Hospice House for their loving care, as well as Dr. John Lewis and staff.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Dr. Jerry Fisher officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.

