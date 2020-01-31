|
|
HELEN GAIL SHELTON, 80, of Marmet, died January 29, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
She was a former owner and operator of Lo Do Auto Supply in Chelyan and was a former employee of Columbia Gas Transmissions in Charleston. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and attended Ronda Apostolic Church.
She was preceded in death by parents: Henry Osborne and Janet Norton Williams; and brothers: Donald Ray and James Rodney Williams.
Surviving are husband: Robert Kent "Bob" Shelton of Chesapeake; son: James Robert (Jennifer Lee) Shelton of Dawes; daughter: Robin Hoblitzell of Marmet; grandchildren: Kandis Hastings, Seth (Andrea) Hoblitzell, Hannah Hoblitzell, Erin Shelton, Eric (Lora) Drenner; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday February 1, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020