Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Independence Cemetery
Sandyville, WV
Helen Genieve Bender Obituary
HELEN GENIEVE BENDER, 93, of Sandyville, departed this life on Wednesday, October 16,2019, after a lengthy illness. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Independence Cemetery, Sandyville. A funeral procession will leave Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, for the cemetery at 10:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eldercare Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, Ripley. Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va., is serving the Bender family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019
