|
|
HELEN HOLMES, of Jonesborough, Tenn., passed away February 17, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center after a long battle with lung cancer and sudden onset of CHF.
She was born August 25, 1937, in Charleston, W.Va., and spent her later years in Florida. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Idalene (Atkins) Taylor. She was divorced from, but remained close to, the late Elwood Holmes from Sissonville, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her first grandson, Christopher (Holmes), and her sisters, Waynette and Ann Taylor.
She is survived by her brother, Ben (Jeanie) Taylor of Nitro, W.Va.; aunt, Lois, and daughter, Sheri, both of Florida; cousin, Carolyn of Florida; granddaughter, Lindsay (Shawn) Raucci of Florida, Tony of Virginia, Brian of Tennessee; great - granddaughters, Lilly and Maggie. She is also survived by her life-long best friend, Joy Lee Douglas of St Albans, W.Va.
She spent her last years with her former daughter-in-law, Sherry Levoy and her husband Bob, whom she called her family.
She was a member of the DAR, General Lewis Chapter, and greatly enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, movies, Coke, Bojangles, pinto beans, meatloaf, Krackle Candy Bars, Facebook, and off-color memes and jokes.
As requested, there will be no service and burial will be later in the spring at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020