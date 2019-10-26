Home

Casto Funeral Home
802 Washington St
Ravenswood, WV 26164
(304) 273-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casto Funeral Home
802 Washington St
Ravenswood, WV 26164
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Casto Funeral Home
802 Washington St
Ravenswood, WV 26164
View Map
Helen Joan (Shockey) Barber Obituary
HELEN JOAN "JO" (SHOCKEY) BARBER, 86, of Fairplain, went to be with the Lord October 25, 2019. Celebration of her life service will begin Sunday, October 27, with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m. at the Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parchment Valley Baptist Church, Housecalls Hospice in Parkersburg or to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Cottageville, in memory of Jo Barber.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019
