HELEN JOAN "JO" (SHOCKEY) BARBER, 86, of Fairplain, went to be with the Lord October 25, 2019. Celebration of her life service will begin Sunday, October 27, with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m. at the Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parchment Valley Baptist Church, Housecalls Hospice in Parkersburg or to the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Cottageville, in memory of Jo Barber.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 26, 2019