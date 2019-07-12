HELEN L. (FISHER) NEGRETE died July 8, 2019, after a short illness. Helen was born January 10, 1934, in Sissonville.

She was a graduate and Majorette at Sissonville High School. Helen earned a B.A. degree at West Virginia State College, she began her business career as an owner / operator of a Beauty Salon in Kanawha City and started a new career as a life Insurance agent for Educators Mutual Life Insurance. Later on, Helen started working for Mutual of New York life Insurance as a life insurance agent. In 1978, Helen moved to Hahn Germany to continue her work as an Insurance agent where she sold her first policy to her future husband George. During the next 13 years in Germany, she worked for U.S Army 5th Corps as an I.T.T Director and ultimately opened her own European Travel company in Germany. Upon the retirement of her husband George from U.S Air Force in 1991, Helen then began operating a Bed & Breakfast in Barnegat, N.J. Helen later suffered from a heart attack in 2004 and sold her business and lived her life being a loving wife to her husband George.

She is survived by George with whom she shared 39 years of her life and two daughters, Cynthia and Lisa.

Visitation services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 13, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home until service time at 1 p.m., with Rev Randy Camp officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery, Sissonville.