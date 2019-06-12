

HELEN LEADMON DUKE, 85, of Culloden, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019, after a long illness.

She had worked for her brother at Leadmons Meat Market for 20-plus years and attended First Baptist Church of Hurricane and graduated Hurricane High School. She loved her Family, Quilting and Shopping with her sisters.

She was preceded in death by husband, Millard W. Duke, parents Emory and Hazel Leadmon, brother Wayne Leadmon, sister Edna Ross.

She is survived by Daughters, Diane (Howard) Burden of Georgia, Roxann Thweatt of Culloden; Son Perry (Sharon) Duke of Hurricane; Grandchildren Chris and Adam Burden of Georgia, Trisha White and Ryan Wade of Culloden; Step grandsons Jason and Joe Pratt of Hurricane and 10 great - grandchildren; Sisters June Hedrick of Hurricane, Gay Smith of North Carolina, Linda (Jack) Hull of Culloden; brother Allen (Imogene) Leadmon and Joe (Marsha) Leadmon of Hurricane; Sister - in - law Betty Leadmon of Milton.

Funeral Service will be 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Allen Funeral Home, with Rev. Jerry Losh officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service.