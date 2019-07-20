

HELEN LEE KEENEY, of Charleston, formerly of Belle, passed away on July 17, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born on August 27, 1930, in Warm Springs, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Pauline Chestnut. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Davie Leonard Milam and W. Paul Keeney; sisters, Betty Nunley and Lois (Jean) Burdette and a brother, John "Pete" Chestnut.

Helen was raised by her grandparents, John and Laura Bonner in Warm Springs until she was 13 and then moved to Belle with her mother and father. Helen was a graduate of DuPont High School Class of 1948, retired from the State of West Virginia as a Data Entry Supervisor and was a member of Mount Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apples of her eye and her greatest pleasure was cooking many feasts and cheering on friends of her grandchildren, who she considered as family.

Surviving are her daughter, Terri Milam Shafii, grandchildren and their spouses, Shaheen and Cortnie Shafii, Shahram and Shana Shafii, and Shante' Martin and Ashley Lively; five great-grandchildren, Sheida, Azadeh, Shaheen Jr., Shahram Jr., and Syrus; sister, Dorothy Lawrence and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., noon, Monday, July 22, at Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Bob Otey officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jagganath and staff for their years of medical service, her caregivers, Julia and Debbie, HospiceCare of Charleston, especially her nurse, Michelle and assistant, Mary, who both provided loving care in her last days.

