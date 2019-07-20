Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Helen Keeney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Keeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lee Keeney


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Lee Keeney Obituary

HELEN LEE KEENEY, of Charleston, formerly of Belle, passed away on July 17, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born on August 27, 1930, in Warm Springs, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Pauline Chestnut. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Davie Leonard Milam and W. Paul Keeney; sisters, Betty Nunley and Lois (Jean) Burdette and a brother, John "Pete" Chestnut.
Helen was raised by her grandparents, John and Laura Bonner in Warm Springs until she was 13 and then moved to Belle with her mother and father. Helen was a graduate of DuPont High School Class of 1948, retired from the State of West Virginia as a Data Entry Supervisor and was a member of Mount Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apples of her eye and her greatest pleasure was cooking many feasts and cheering on friends of her grandchildren, who she considered as family.
Surviving are her daughter, Terri Milam Shafii, grandchildren and their spouses, Shaheen and Cortnie Shafii, Shahram and Shana Shafii, and Shante' Martin and Ashley Lively; five great-grandchildren, Sheida, Azadeh, Shaheen Jr., Shahram Jr., and Syrus; sister, Dorothy Lawrence and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., noon, Monday, July 22, at Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Bob Otey officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jagganath and staff for their years of medical service, her caregivers, Julia and Debbie, HospiceCare of Charleston, especially her nurse, Michelle and assistant, Mary, who both provided loving care in her last days.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now