HELEN LORENE O'BRIEN MLCUCH, 94, of Nashville, Tenn., passed away on December 20, 2019, at Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, W.Va.
She moved to Charleston in 2015. She had an enthusiasm for life and was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was a caregiver by nature and friend to everyone. She was active in her church, played the clarinet in school, worked in the printing industry, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, bowling, reading, playing cards and bingo, working puzzles of all types, and planning family holiday events. She was a member of Bellevue United Methodist Church in Bellevue, Tenn. She will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by parents William and Maggie O'Brien; husband, Joseph Mlcuch; daughter, Linda Gail Mlcuch; sister, Mary Richardson (Paul); and is survived by brother William Douglas O'Brien (Barbara); daughter, Patricia Mlcuch Strickland (John); granddaughter, Amy Strickland Scruggs (Bart); great-granddaughter, Katharine Scruggs; nieces, nephews, and cousins in Tennessee, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Alabama. She also leaves behind many former neighbors and friends who were like family.
Visitation is from 12 to 2 p.m., with a graveside service at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 23, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Special thanks to the caring staff at The Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit and the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgewood Summit, 300 Baker Lane, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019