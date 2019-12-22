Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home | Nashville Memorial Park
660 Thompson Ln
Nashville, TN 37204
(615) 383-4754
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mlcuch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lorene O'Brien Mlcuch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Lorene O'Brien Mlcuch Obituary

HELEN LORENE O'BRIEN MLCUCH, 94, of Nashville, Tenn., passed away on December 20, 2019, at Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, W.Va.
She moved to Charleston in 2015. She had an enthusiasm for life and was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She was a caregiver by nature and friend to everyone. She was active in her church, played the clarinet in school, worked in the printing industry, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, bowling, reading, playing cards and bingo, working puzzles of all types, and planning family holiday events. She was a member of Bellevue United Methodist Church in Bellevue, Tenn. She will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by parents William and Maggie O'Brien; husband, Joseph Mlcuch; daughter, Linda Gail Mlcuch; sister, Mary Richardson (Paul); and is survived by brother William Douglas O'Brien (Barbara); daughter, Patricia Mlcuch Strickland (John); granddaughter, Amy Strickland Scruggs (Bart); great-granddaughter, Katharine Scruggs; nieces, nephews, and cousins in Tennessee, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Alabama. She also leaves behind many former neighbors and friends who were like family.
Visitation is from 12 to 2 p.m., with a graveside service at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 23, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Special thanks to the caring staff at The Ridgemont at Edgewood Summit and the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgewood Summit, 300 Baker Lane, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -