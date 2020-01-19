Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Fisher Obituary

HELEN M. FISHER, 84, of Sissonville, passed away January 18, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a loving housewife and mother. She loved the beach, searching for sharks teeth and Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Fisher; her parents, Jack and Pearl Ray; and grandson, Brian Thomas.
Survivors include her sons: Stanley (Debbie) of Romance, Jerry (Jerribeth) of Cross Lanes, David (Kim) of South Charleston and Scott (Gail) of Kenna; brothers, Clark "Sonny" Graham of California and Ricky (Kathy) Ray of Sissonville; grandchildren, Chad (Ciara) Fisher, Taylor Young, Brittany (Aaron) Lowder, Zach Fisher, Travis Fisher, Fallon Fisher, Kalyn Fisher, Jacob Fisher and Jace Fisher; great - grandchildren, Kaylee Young, Charlize Fisher, Cash Lowder, Sawyer Gladys, Graci Thomas and Owen Thomas; several special nieces and nephews.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home.
A special thank you goes out to caregivers Melissa, Jana and Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders at www.wvkidscc.org.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -