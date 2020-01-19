|
|
HELEN M. FISHER, 84, of Sissonville, passed away January 18, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a loving housewife and mother. She loved the beach, searching for sharks teeth and Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Fisher; her parents, Jack and Pearl Ray; and grandson, Brian Thomas.
Survivors include her sons: Stanley (Debbie) of Romance, Jerry (Jerribeth) of Cross Lanes, David (Kim) of South Charleston and Scott (Gail) of Kenna; brothers, Clark "Sonny" Graham of California and Ricky (Kathy) Ray of Sissonville; grandchildren, Chad (Ciara) Fisher, Taylor Young, Brittany (Aaron) Lowder, Zach Fisher, Travis Fisher, Fallon Fisher, Kalyn Fisher, Jacob Fisher and Jace Fisher; great - grandchildren, Kaylee Young, Charlize Fisher, Cash Lowder, Sawyer Gladys, Graci Thomas and Owen Thomas; several special nieces and nephews.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home.
A special thank you goes out to caregivers Melissa, Jana and Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders at www.wvkidscc.org.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020