

HELEN MAE NUNLEY, 95, of Charleston, daughter of the late George and Lou Ella Carr, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Arthur B. Hodges Center, Charleston. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Harry Nunley; second husband, Willard Addleman; and a son, Randall Nunley.

She was born in Kayford, and graduated from Sherman High School, Seth. Helen was a registered nurse and graduated from the Charleston General Nursing School in 1944. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Salina Chapter #81 in Malden, and was also a member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem #7. Helen joined the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary where she volunteered there for many years and also enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross Blood Mobile.

She and her husband Harry also became active participants with the Parents of Retarded Children Association of Charleston where they organized fund raising and other supporting events. Helen had formerly attended the Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, and was a former member of Oakhurst Presbyterian Church until it closed, then moved her membership to the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston.

In her later years, she enjoyed reading, traveling, knitting, crossword puzzles and was very fond of cats, especially her last one named Frisky.

Surviving, son, Glen Nunley; daughters, Jeanette Nunley, Sharon Guest and her husband Stephen; grandchildren, Tracy Beth Baust, Russell Stephen Guest, Stephen Charles Infanger, Lisa Joan Infanger; great - grandchildren, Addison Jade Hencerling and Payton Sue Baust.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

The family would like to express great appreciation to her many caregivers of HospiceCare and the staff of Arthur B. Hodges Center for the wonderful care that was given to Helen and her family during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary