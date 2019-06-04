

HELEN ELKINS MONK, 83, formerly of Ashford, went to her heavenly home on June 2, 2019 following a long illness. She spent her last few days of life at Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by loved ones. Her homegoing was peaceful and the love of her life is once again singing "You are My Sunshine" and mom is smiling that beautiful smile she was known for.

She was devoted to her family! Her smile was contagious and her heart was full of gratitude throughout her entire journey. She loved the unlovable, fed the hungry, served graciously and loved unconditionally! The love she shared with her husband was like none other. They proved over and over what true love really is.

She was a long-time member of Mahone Chapel Church in Ashford where she taught Sunday School and had a great passion for mentoring youth. She embraced God's grace and was the mastermind and inspiration behind our Dad, "Mr. Clause" at Christmas for years. Together, they were devoted to being the hands and feet of Jesus in their community.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 64 years, Harold Monk; parents, Ira and Sylvia Elkins; sisters, Opal Dale Evans, and Ethel Mae Shouldis; and brothers, Harry Elkins, and Mack Elkins.

Helen is survived by daughters; Delma (Steve) Nelson of Belle, and Elaine (Danny) Chandler of Letart; grandchildren, Ammie Jordan, Chris Chandler, and Joe Nelson; four great grandchildren, and brother; James Tabby Elkins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, in Belle, with Pastor Mark Kilburn officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.

