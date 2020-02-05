Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
(304) 462-7660
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. Steele

Send Flowers
Helen P. Steele Obituary
HELEN P. STEELE, 85, of Burnsville, departed this earthly life early morning February 3, 2020, at the Genesis Health Care, Glenville Center, following an extended illness. Funeral will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, at 11 a.m. February 8. Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to your local animal shelter or volunteer your time to a needy cause. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -