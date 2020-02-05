|
|
|
HELEN P. STEELE, 85, of Burnsville, departed this earthly life early morning February 3, 2020, at the Genesis Health Care, Glenville Center, following an extended illness. Funeral will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, at 11 a.m. February 8. Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to your local animal shelter or volunteer your time to a needy cause. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020