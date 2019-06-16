

HELEN PAULINE (BALLARD) KIRBY, 90, of Danville, received her heavenly wings with her loved ones standing around her on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

She was born on August 1, 1928, in Oklahoma to the late Oliver Howard Ballard Sr. and Gladys Wheatley.

Helen was a Christian and a faithful member of Cox's Fork Freewill Baptist Church where she was truly loved by her church family and will be remembered for her praise for God, her testimonies and her many prayers.

She worked as a certified nurses aide for many years at Madison General Hospital until its closing. She then worked as a private duty nurse until her retirement. Helen was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and she dedicated her life to helping others.

Helen was a longtime member of the Boone County Genealogical Society, where she contributed articles on the Ballard, Kirby and Wheatley families to the Kith and Kin books of Boone County, W.Va. She also researched and published her own book on the Wheatley family of Boone and Logan Counties of West Virginia.

Helen was a wonderful and dedicated mother and grandmother. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family and having the opportunity to watch her great grandchildren grow up around her. She loved to cross stitch and make afghans for her family and friends. She was loved by so many and will be missed. Her sweet and caring nature touched so many in her small community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Price Kirby; infant daughter, Joyce; grandchildren, Vanessa and Lowell Thompson and Markie Wayne Bias; brothers, Oliver Howard Ballard Jr. and Clifford Ballard; sisters, Marieda Charles Craghead and Janice Elaine Charles.

She is survived by daughters, Carolyn Thompson, Sandra Dishman, Pauline Linville, Lawanda (Gary) Estep and Annette Thompson; grandchildren, Terani (David) Mullins, Kerna Halstead, Paula Linville, Thomas Dishman II and Tamara (Brian) Akers; great - grandchildren, Keirstin Akers, Matthew (Ashely) Mullins, Travis Kirby, McKinley (Derrik) Gilkerson, Brent Akers, Seth Mullins, Anthony Halstead and Mason Akers; great-great-granddaughter, Hadley Price Gilkerson due in August; and special neighbor, Yvonne Pritchard.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Pastor Harley Egnor officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, at the funeral home.

