HELEN (DUNAWAY) PLYMALE, talented singer, musician and loyal devotee of Bluegrass Music, finally ended her Valiant struggle with diseases of the heart and lungs on October 3, 2019.
Helen was born the youngest of 13 children of Virgil and Madeline Dunaway, in Hurricane, WV, on June 20, 1952.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers: Russell Gene, Virgil Jr., John, and Ronald; and sisters: Janet Paul, Mary Fizer, Phyllis Qualls, and Nova Jean England.
Surviving are brothers Troy and William, sisters Joann Watts and Maxine Harmon, husband Roger Plymale of Winfield, WV, also many special nieces and nephews and scores of "Bluegrass Friends."
Helen was most talented artistically and musically, blessed with a distinct voice and the ability to play numerous instruments, with the fiddle being her most recent challenge. She was proud to claim many of the major players of Bluegrass Music, living and past, as close family friends. She loved you all, fought hard, and didn't want to leave you, but it was just her time.
She has been released from her suffering. She said if there was one message she'd like to leave for the world it would be that if you smoke, Quit! And if you don't, don't start!
"I'm not really gone, just gone on before, Not dead but alive, forever more" and ... "Have I told you lately that I Love you? Well Darlin', I'm tellin' you NOW!"
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service, a marker will be placed at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, and her cremains will be interred there.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to handle the Dunaway Plymale Family's arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 5, 2019