|
|
HELEN ROSE, at the age of 92, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was the youngest and the last surviving of 10 children born in Bluefield, to Stella "Dolly" (Kidd) and Lloyd Roland.
Helen married Colen Rose in 1947 in Bluefield and moved to Nitro in 1954. Helen and Colen were among the founding members of Gateway Church of Christ. The family continues to be active in the church. Helen was a Sunday school teacher, a Boy Scout leader, and team Mom for their sons Dwight and Danny in sports. She worked at A W Cox department store for many years and later was a caregiver. Throughout the years, she has acquired countless children who called her "MawMaw" whom she loved with all her heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Colen in 1998 and son Dwight in 2013.
Helen leaves behind her son, Danny and wife Kira; daughter-in-law, Reenie Rose; grandchildren, Wendy, Dwight Jr. "Chip", Lisa (Randy), David (Wendy), Daniel (Betsy), Adam (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Kris (Alex), Tori, John (Kassie), Emma, Kasi, Emerson, Aribella, Taylor, Aidan, and Ethan; great-great-grandson, Gavin; and her fur baby, Izzy.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held Saturday, November 9, at Gateway Christian Church, 422 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177. The service will begin at 12 p.m., with Pastor Dave Stauffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Helen's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019