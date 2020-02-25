|
HELEN LOUISE (SNEAD) SINE, 93, of Abingdon, VA and formerly of Welch, WV passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Born January 24, 1927 in Hemphill, WV, she was a 1944 graduate of Welch High School and a 1946 graduate of Lewis Gale Nursing. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 158. Before health conditions compromised her vision, she was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, which she swore kept the mind sharp, and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles - something her granddaughter always loved helping with.
Throughout her nursing career, she worked at Miners No. 1 in Welch as a surgical nurse; Boone Memorial Hospital; Stevens Clinic, where she spent 22 years; and finally retired from AMFM - Gary where she was the first Director of Nursing. Following her retirement, she worked part-time at Welch Community Hospital as a long-term care consultant.
Preceded in death by her parents, Maynard B. and Myrtle (Gullett) Snead; and her brother, George M. Snead.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Sampey (JR) Bailey of Abingdon, VA; the light of her life, her granddaughter, Jennifer Fisher (Jason Dillard) of Charleston, WV; her great-grandson, Jackson Fisher (Jersey Dillard); and her sister-in-law, Lois Snead of Farmville, VA. The family would like to express a special thank you to Lynne Day.
The family will receive visitors from 5 - 7 p.m. at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home, 3431 Coal Heritage Road, Bluefield, WV on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. as her wishes were to be cremated. Rev. Chuck Hammond and Rev. Raymond Jones will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local library or McDowell County Humane Society.
Online condolences will be accepted at www.cravens-shires.com. Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell is serving the Sine family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020