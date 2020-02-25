Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell)
Bluefield, WV 24701
(304) 589-3860
For more information about
Helen Sine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell)
Bluefield, WV 24701
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Cravens-Shires Funeral Home - Bluefield
3431 Coal Heritage Road (US Route 52 in Bluewell)
Bluefield, WV 24701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Sine Obituary
HELEN LOUISE (SNEAD) SINE, 93, of Abingdon, VA and formerly of Welch, WV passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Born January 24, 1927 in Hemphill, WV, she was a 1944 graduate of Welch High School and a 1946 graduate of Lewis Gale Nursing. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 158. Before health conditions compromised her vision, she was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, which she swore kept the mind sharp, and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles - something her granddaughter always loved helping with.
Throughout her nursing career, she worked at Miners No. 1 in Welch as a surgical nurse; Boone Memorial Hospital; Stevens Clinic, where she spent 22 years; and finally retired from AMFM - Gary where she was the first Director of Nursing. Following her retirement, she worked part-time at Welch Community Hospital as a long-term care consultant.
Preceded in death by her parents, Maynard B. and Myrtle (Gullett) Snead; and her brother, George M. Snead.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Sampey (JR) Bailey of Abingdon, VA; the light of her life, her granddaughter, Jennifer Fisher (Jason Dillard) of Charleston, WV; her great-grandson, Jackson Fisher (Jersey Dillard); and her sister-in-law, Lois Snead of Farmville, VA. The family would like to express a special thank you to Lynne Day.
The family will receive visitors from 5 - 7 p.m. at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home, 3431 Coal Heritage Road, Bluefield, WV on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. as her wishes were to be cremated. Rev. Chuck Hammond and Rev. Raymond Jones will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local library or McDowell County Humane Society.
Online condolences will be accepted at www.cravens-shires.com. Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell is serving the Sine family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -