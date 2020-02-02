Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Helen Standish DeFord


1916 - 2020
Helen Standish DeFord Obituary

HELEN STANDISH DeFORD, 103, was born to Nan Bryant Mullens and Charles Mullens, in Charleston, W.Va., on February 4, 1916. On January 21, 2020, she moved to her place in Glory.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, John Standish and second husband John DeFord.
Helen is survived by her sons, Stephen Standish, Port Charlotte, Fla., and John (Sharon) Standish, Given, W.Va.; grandchildren: John K. (Adda) Standish and Laura Hannigan; great-grandchildren: Sydney (Bryan) Abshire, Collin Hannigan, Adam Standish and Hunter Standish; great- great-grandchildren: Kaiori and Karma Abshire.
Chaplain Dennis Moreno, from Signature Healthcare, will officiate the celebration of Helen's life at 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Charlotte Memorial Mausoleum, Punta Gorda, Fla. Helen will be interred with her husband, John Standish.
Helen walked the walk, talked the talk and was a blessing to all who knew her.
Thank you to all her family and friends at Signature Healthcare and to the Hospice team. All of you have been such a blessing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
